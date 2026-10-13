South Africa: Suspects in Court, but Search for Elizabeth 'Tsontso' Moselakgomo's Killer Continues

The arrest of three suspects over Elizabeth Moselakgomo's smartwatch offers a breakthrough, but her family still awaits answers as the search for her killer continues.

Three suspects appeared in Kempton Park Magistrates' Court on Monday afternoon, 12 October 2026, in connection with a smartwatch belonging to murdered 38-year-old runner Elizabeth "Tsontso" Moselakgomo. None of the suspects has been charged with Moselakgomo's murder.

On Monday morning, the SAPS said that one suspect had been arrested and was likely to face a charge of being in possession of stolen property.

However, on Monday afternoon Kenneth Chibuzor, Stephen Sekhukhune and Danial Moat appeared in court, facing charges that arose from the possession, acquisition, and disposal of a Garmin Venu smartwatch that allegedly belonged to Moselakgomo.

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While police have made a breakthrough in the investigation, none of the three men is charged with Moselakgomo's murder. It remains unclear whether investigators have identified the person responsible for her killing.

Moselakgomo was last seen alive on 9 September 2026 after leaving her Kempton Park home to go for a run. Her eight-year-old daughter alerted relatives when her mom failed to return home at her usual time, and her family reported her to the police as missing.

Her body was discovered on Saturday, 12 September 2026, behind a hotel on York Street, Rhodesfield, Kempton Park. Her family identified her remains at Germiston...