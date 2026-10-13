Uganda: Kampala Floods Leave Residents Counting Losses As Leaders Blame Wetland Encroachment

Two days of heavy rain have left Kampala residents counting losses after floods submerged major roads, damaged property and displaced families, prompting city leaders to renew calls for action against wetland encroachment and poor urban planning.

The leaders accuse technical staff at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) of approving developments on wetlands and drainage channels, which they say have worsened the city's vulnerability to flooding. They have also questioned the progress of the Shs836 billion Kampala drainage master plan, arguing that its implementation could help improve the city's capacity to manage stormwater.

The downpour began shortly after midnight on Saturday, with flooding reported by 3am on Sunday. Several roads leading into and out of the city were submerged, disrupting movement for motorists and pedestrians.

Homes and business premises were also inundated, merchandise was damaged and dozens of residents were reportedly left homeless, forcing some families to seek alternative shelter.

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At Owino Market, Kisenyi and other affected areas, Kampala Central Division Mayor Salim Uhuru said traders and residents were still assessing their losses, with some businesses losing merchandise worth millions of shillings.

Uhuru blamed KCCA's technical staff for allegedly approving buildings on drainage channels, saying the practice was contributing to residents' suffering.

"My people are suffering because of the technical staff at KCCA who approve building on the drainage system," Uhuru said.

He called for greater accountability in approving construction projects, arguing that developments should not obstruct the natural flow of rainwater.

Kawempe Division Mayor Dr Emmanuel Sserunjogi Owedembe also accused authorities of failing to prevent encroachment on wetlands in his division.

Owedembe singled out a factory project involving Chinese investors, which he alleged was being constructed on a wetland despite his efforts to stop the development.

"I tried to block the Chinese investors who were erecting a factory on the wetland in my division, but they were being protected by SFC," Owedembe said.

The allegation concerning the involvement of security personnel could not be independently verified from the information provided. KCCA, the investors and the security agency should be given an opportunity to respond before publication.

In Nakawa Division, local leaders pointed to wetlands in Kinawataka, Kisenyi and Kyambogo, alleging that residential developments had encroached on natural drainage areas, reducing the space available for rainwater to flow.

KCCA Deputy Speaker Olive Namazzi said extensive development had replaced open spaces with concrete structures, limiting the ground's ability to absorb water.

"The areas have been encroached on and are now covered by concrete," Namazzi said.

The leaders argue that the loss of wetlands, coupled with buildings obstructing drainage channels, has worsened flooding in surrounding communities. They want authorities to strengthen enforcement of environmental regulations and stop developments that interfere with natural drainage systems.

Meanwhile, relief items were being distributed to some households affected by the floods in Kampala and neighbouring areas. The affected residents have suffered property losses estimated at millions of shillings, although a comprehensive assessment of the damage was not immediately available.

Uhuru warned that local leaders would no longer tolerate illegal developments that obstruct drainage systems or put communities at risk.

"Enough is enough. We won't accept any illegal structures again. This is to safeguard our people and their property," he said.

The leaders are calling for stricter enforcement of environmental regulations, proper environmental impact assessments before development projects are approved, and action against structures erected on wetlands and drainage channels.

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They have also renewed calls for implementation of the Shs836 billion Kampala drainage master plan, which they believe could improve the city's ability to manage stormwater.

However, the extent to which the proposed drainage works would have prevented the latest flooding remains unclear without a technical assessment of the rainfall, drainage capacity and affected locations.

As residents begin recovering their belongings and restoring their livelihoods, the latest floods have again raised questions about Kampala's urban planning, wetland protection and preparedness for heavy rainfall.

For affected families and traders, the immediate priority is recovering what remains of their property. For city authorities, the challenge is to address the underlying drainage and planning problems before another downpour causes similar destruction.