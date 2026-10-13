Rwanda: Ariel Wayz, Nel Ngabo Make 2027 Grammy First-Round Ballot

Rwandan musicians Ariel Wayz and Nel Ngabo have announced that their songs, "Waiting" and "Masterpiece," respectively, are on the first-round ballot for the 2027 Grammy Awards, as voting opened Monday, October 12.

First-round voting runs through Thursday, October 22, with Recording Academy members deciding which artists and recordings advance to the official nominations list. The nominees are scheduled to be announced on November 16, according to the Recording Academy.

Appearing on the first-round ballot does not mean either has secured a Grammy nomination (yet).

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How Grammy voting works

The Grammy Awards are decided by members of the Recording Academy, a professional music organization whose voting membership includes artistes, songwriters, producers, engineers and other recording professionals.

Before voting begins, eligible recordings must be formally submitted during the Academy's entry period.

For the 2027 awards, the submission window ran from July 7 to August 21, covering music released during the eligibility period of August 31, 2025, to August 28, 2026. The Academy reviews entries to check eligibility and ensure recordings are placed in the appropriate categories.

ALSO READ: What does it mean becoming member of Recording Academy?

During the first round, voting members determine the nominees across the Grammy's 100 categories. A second voting period, scheduled for December 10, through January 7, 2027, will determine the winners.

The 69th Grammy Awards will take place Sunday, February 7, 2027, in Los Angeles and will be broadcast on ABC and streamed on Disney+ and Hulu.

For Wayz and Nel Ngabo, the next confirmed milestone is the November announcement. Until then, their reported ballot entries represent a step in the awards process.

The Academy announced a global expansion strategy in June 2024 that included working with the Rwanda Development Board on initiatives supporting music education, intellectual property protection and the growth of the creative economy.

The plan also outlined efforts to promote African music and provide resources for creators in the region. Speaking to Billboard as the 2027 Grammy voting period opened, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. reflected on the challenge of balancing broader representation with the prestige of winning an award.

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With the Grammys back up to 100 categories, he said the Academy needed to recognize the growing range of musical styles while preserving the significance of the award.

Mason also urged voting members to listen carefully and participate in the process, saying the Academy needed their help to recognize the year's strongest music. The organization has added more than 2,300 voting members to its 2026 new-member class, further expanding the professional community involved in selecting nominees and winners.