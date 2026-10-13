Rwanda: Musanze Market Fire - 635 Alternative Spaces Secured for Affected Traders

Authorities have secured 635 premises for traders displaced by the fire that gutted GOICO Plaza in Musanze District on Saturday, October 10, according to Maurice Mugabowagahunde, Governor of Northern Province.

This was done to help traders who able to resume business, he said.

ALSO READ: Kagame consoles Musanze residents after fire damages major market

A preliminary assessment puts the value of goods destroyed in the fire at Rwf30 billion, according to the governor.

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The market hosted about 2,000 traders, and four upper floors were completely gutted by the fire. Only the ground floor was spared by the blaze.

ALSO READ: Musanze market fire: Govt consoles traders, pledges support for repair

Mugabowagahunde said local authorities were helping traders who could afford to resume business find alternative premises, with 635 spaces already secured in various buildings in Musanze town.

He added that authorities were engaging insurance companies to expedite compensation for insured traders.

He said the building and some traders were insured, adding that the commercial property itself was valued at Rwf17 billion.

ALSO READ: Musanze market fire damaged goods worth Rwf30bn, says governor

"We had conversations with affected traders in the presence of the Minister of Local Government and Trade and Industry. As local authorities, we are fast-tracking the assessment of damages. Some traders have outstanding bank loans. We have to understand each person's situation to guide any support and insurance compensation," he said.

"Some said that despite their losses, they have the means to resume business. We are working together to secure spaces for them and have secured 635 spaces in recently completed buildings," he told national broadcaster RBA.

ALSO READ: No fatalities reported in Musanze market fire, officials say

He said the number of affected traders identified as of Monday was 2,200.

"They have different challenges, and we have to listen to each of them," he said.

Mugabowagahunde added that authorities were monitoring rental charges in new buildings to prevent landlords from overcharging traders during this difficult period.

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"Those selling similar items are being grouped in the same spaces to make it easier for customers to find what they need," he said.

He also said the management of the Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) had pledged to meet affected traders to see what can be done with regards to their tax obligations.