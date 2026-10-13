Malawi: RFA Plans Tollgates On All New Roads in Malawi

12 October 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Green Muheya

The Roads Fund Administration (RFA) has unveiled ambitious plans to roll out tollgates on all Roads Authority roads currently under construction, saying the move is critical to raising the money needed to keep Malawi's road network in good condition.

RFA Public Relations Manager Masauko Ngwaluko said tollgates have already proved to be a game changer in generating revenue for road maintenance and rehabilitation, helping to ensure roads do not deteriorate to the point of requiring costly repairs.

Speaking in Balaka during a stakeholder engagement meeting on plans to construct a new tollgate at Mpata along the Mangochi Turn-Off-Mangochi (Arthur Peter Mutharika) Road, Ngwaluko said no road should be left unattended for years until it develops serious damage.

He said the fund's long-term vision is to ensure that every newly constructed road has a sustainable source of maintenance funding.

Balaka District Commissioner Bibu Yusuf Mdala welcomed the project, describing the planned tollgate as a development in its own right.

"The face of this area will change once the tollgate is established," he said.

Balaka Ulongwe legislator Idrissa Ngunga also backed the initiative, saying the tollgate on the Arthur Peter Mutharika Highway would provide confidence that the road will receive regular maintenance.

The proposed Mpata tollgate is expected to strengthen revenue collection efforts while helping preserve one of the country's key transport routes for years to come.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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