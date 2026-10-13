Malawi: Pay Up or Miss Out - Ben Phiri Issues Warning to RCDF Loan Defaulters As K3.6bn Thyolo Projects Roll Out

Villagers benefiting from government-backed loans have been warned that failing to repay the money could shut the door on others hoping to access life-changing support.

Local Government and Rural Development Minister Ben Malunga Phiri issued the stern warning in Thyolo Thava Constituency as a multi-billion-kwacha development programme, funded through the Reformed Constituency Development Fund (RCDF), gathers pace.

Phiri urged beneficiaries of RCDF and Malawi Enterprise Development Fund (MEDF) loans to honour their repayment obligations, saying the sustainability of the schemes depended on borrowers paying back what they owe.

"Repayment is critical if more people are to benefit from these initiatives," he said.

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The minister also highlighted the wider impact of the projects, saying improved road networks would cut transport costs for farmers while the construction of police houses would help boost security in local communities.

Speaking during the launch of the construction of Thomas Clinic in the area of Senior Chief Khwethemule, Phiri warned that his ministry would not hesitate to act against contractors or council officials found compromising standards or mishandling public resources.

He further challenged Constituency Development Committees to ensure RCDF projects for the 2026/27 financial year are implemented effectively and urged contractors to prioritise employing young people from surrounding communities.

Contractors, meanwhile, pledged transparency and quality workmanship.

Horizon Construction managing director Dr Wakisa Simukonda said his company would work closely with community development structures to safeguard building materials and ensure durable infrastructure.

"We are committed to delivering quality work in line with government expectations and without corruption or shortcuts," he said.

Thyolo Thava legislator Mary Navicha said the projects were selected by residents themselves and pledged to work closely with contractors to ensure high standards.

She said the new health facilities, including Thomas Clinic, would significantly improve access to healthcare services, particularly maternal and child health care.

According to Navicha and Thyolo District Commissioner Noel Dakamau, the constituency's K3.6 billion development allocation will fund the construction of the Mulenga-Chasinkha Road, three police houses, Milongera Community Day Secondary School, Thomas Clinic and the Liphama Bridge.

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Senior Chief Khwethemule welcomed the investment, saying local people have long been forced to travel long distances to access medical services.

But he also issued an unusual warning to women in the area, urging them not to be "carried away" by contractors working on the projects and to remember their family responsibilities after the contractors eventually leave.

The chief also joined calls for contractors to recruit labour locally, saying the projects should create employment opportunities for young people in the area.