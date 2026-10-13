Malawi: Four Clean Sheets, 10 Points and Another Award for Nyirenda

12 October 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wilfred Golden, Nyasa Timen

Wedson Nyirenda, the FCB Nyasa Big Bullets head coach, has been named the FDH Bank Premiership's coach of the month for August, the second time he has won the award since taking charge in June.

Nyirenda received the prize at half-time during Sunday's 2-0 win over Blue Eagles at Mpira Stadium, a result that put Bullets top of the table, one point ahead of Mighty Wanderers on 33 points.

He won the award after a four-match unbeaten run spanning August and the last first-round fixture in early September.

Bullets took 10 points from 12, scored eight goals and conceded none, keeping four consecutive clean sheets.

The run ended with a 5-0 win over Silver Strikers at Mpira Stadium on 5 September, in which Kondowe scored a hat-trick and Wongani Lungu and Misheck Billiat also scored.

Nyirenda's first monthly award came in June, after a strong start with the club. He beat Declerk Msakakuona of Blue Eagles and Abbas Makawa of Civo Service United to this one.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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