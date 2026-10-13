Malawi: Chipungu Stakes Decentralisation Credibility On Reformed CDF

The launch of projects under the reformed Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in Thyolo Central has offered a glimpse into government's broader vision for decentralisation, with officials arguing that the new model shifts decision-making power closer to communities while strengthening accountability for public resources.

Speaking at Chitengu Primary School during the rollout of constituency projects, Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Chimwemwe Chipungu said the restructured fund marks a significant departure from a centralised approach to development, giving local councils greater ownership of project implementation and oversight.

Chipungu linked the reforms to Malawi's long-term development ambitions, arguing that stronger local institutions and more responsive service delivery would be critical to the country's aspiration of attaining high-income status.

For Thyolo Central legislator Ben Phiri, the challenge now lies in translating the increased allocation into tangible outcomes.

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He called for collaboration among councils, traditional leaders and communities in delivering projects earmarked under the fund, including an irrigation scheme, the Phalira-Loti Road, a solar-powered water system at Chitengu, electricity extensions, a bridge and double-storey classroom blocks at Thyolo Boma.

District Commissioner Noel Dakamau said the constituency is expected to implement seven projects this year, with K3.6 billion dedicated to development initiatives.

Additional resources will support bursaries, sports programmes and youth and women's economic empowerment activities.

The emphasis on accountability was echoed by Malawi Local Government Association president Isaac Jomo Osman, who urged ward councillors to take a more active role in monitoring projects and ensuring public funds deliver intended benefits.

Senior Chief Nchiramwera, meanwhile, highlighted a recurring challenge facing development programmes: the protection of public infrastructure.

He called on traditional leaders and local communities to safeguard completed projects from vandalism, arguing that the success of decentralised development depends as much on community stewardship as it does on government financing.

The launch reflects the government's attempt to reposition the CDF from a constituency-based funding mechanism into a broader instrument for local development, placing councils at the centre of planning, implementation and accountability.