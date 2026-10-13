Malawi: Fuel War Erupts - Malawi Launches Nationwide Crackdown On Illegal Fuel Trade Amid Deepening Shortages

12 October 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Zawadi Chilunga

A nationwide crackdown on fuel hoarders, black-market traders and illegal motorcycle operators has been launched as authorities move to stamp out a thriving underground fuel trade blamed for worsening Malawi's fuel crisis.

With frustrated motorists spending hours in queues and others turning to the parallel market to secure fuel, the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera), Malawi Police Service and Lilongwe City Council have declared war on those profiteering from the shortage.

In a joint warning, Mera and police said they have intensified enforcement operations across the country targeting the illegal storage, transportation, distribution and sale of fuel and other regulated energy products.

The two institutions warned that anyone found possessing, storing, transporting, distributing or selling fuel without the required licences and approvals risks arrest and prosecution.

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The warning comes as reports emerge of motorists buying fuel from illegal traders amid persistent shortages.

In Lilongwe, authorities have unveiled a sweeping operation targeting fuel hoarding, concealed fuel stocks and illegal sales in bottles, jerrycans and other containers.

Lilongwe City Council, the Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) and the Malawi Civil Society Led Black Economic Empowerment Movement (Mablem) accused unscrupulous traders of exploiting the crisis for personal gain despite increased fuel deliveries into the capital.

Speaking at Civic Offices, LCC spokesperson Tamara Chafunya said the operation will target suspected collusion involving fuel attendants, security personnel, customers and filling station owners.

Authorities have also put rogue Kabaza operators on notice, warning that unregistered motorcycles and those ridden by unlicensed operators will be seized, while offenders could face prosecution.

Vehicles causing congestion around filling stations or jumping queues are also expected to face clamping, towing and impoundment.

Filling stations found hoarding fuel could face suspension or revocation of their business licences, while illegally traded fuel will be confiscated.

The multi-agency operation involving Mera, police, Nocma and city authorities has already identified hotspots including Bwandiro, Kawale, Area 23 and Nsungwi, where illegal fuel trading activities have reportedly been detected.

Officials say the crackdown is not only intended to restore order in fuel distribution but also to prevent potentially deadly fires linked to fuel stockpiling in homes and improve public safety on the roads.

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