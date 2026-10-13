Namibia: Meatco Puts 400 Workers On Leave With Full Pay Amid FMD

The Meat Corporation of Namibia (Meatco) has sent roughly 400 production workers on three weeks' special leave amid the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak in the ||Kharas region, with a review of the situation set for 23 October.

Meatco currently has a staff complement of over 700 people, of which about 400 are in production conducting slaughtering and deboning.

A source, who spoke to The Namibian on condition of anonymity on Thursday, says a meeting had been held and the company's executive management approved the special leave, with workers receiving their full salaries for October.

"The special leave is for three weeks from 1 to 23 October, when we are going to sit again," the source says.

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The source says some maintenance staff will be called in for maintenance purposes.

Meatco interim chief executive Albertus Aochamub last week confirmed that the affected employees had been sent home on full pay, with all their benefits remaining intact.

"The claim [of unpaid leave] is false and mischievous. All employees who have been sent home on leave are on full pay with all their benefits intact," he said.

Aochamub said the decision was prompted by the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak in the ||Kharas region, adding that the return of production workers would depend on the Directorate of Veterinary Services' guidance.

"It is a fluid situation, and we plan from day to day based on what we are advised by the competent authority," he said.

Aochamub said Meatco, like other abattoirs, could not predict how the situation would develop.

"They are on paid leave from 1 to 23 October. We will assess what will happen after that, since we have no idea what will happen with the FMD situation in the days ahead," he said.

Meatco on Friday announced it has paid producers N$31 million over the past two weeks for cattle delivered to its Windhoek abattoir between 29 August and 11 September.

The payments were made in full despite operational and financial pressures caused by the ongoing FMD outbreak.

"Producers are at the centre of Meatco's business," he said.

FINANCIAL QUESTIONS

Meanwhile, the leave arrangement comes as questions are being raised about Meatco's financial position and its ability to sustain operations while production is affected.

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Landless People's Movement parliamentarian Utaara Mootu has questioned the decision, pointing to reported improvements in Meatco's revenue, profitability and cash reserves.

According to Mootu, Meatco reported that it ended the previous financial year with revenue of N$1.1 billion, a profit after tax of about N$40.5 million, and cash reserves of N$182.3 million.

She has further said Meatco had informed agriculture minister of agriculture, fisheries, water and land reform Inge Zaamwani it had generated about N$793.2 million in revenue by 31 July, representing a 56% increase compared with the corresponding period, and about N$106 million in gross profit.

Meatco has projected export earnings of about N$365 million from its Norwegian beef quota during 2026.

"These latest developments have prompted questions over how Meatco moved from reporting improved revenue, profitability and cash reserves to sending workers home," Mootu has said.

She has called on Meatco to disclose its cash position at the end of July, August and September, alongside outstanding receivables and its obligations to producers, employees and creditors.

Mootu has raised concerns about the potential impact on employees' livelihoods, citing their responsibilities for food, rent, mortgage repayments, school fees, electricity and transport.