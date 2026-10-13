Uganda: Gashumba Challenges Uganda's Prophets to Heal Hospital Patients, Offers Shs200 Million

Outspoken public personality Frank Gashumba has challenged Uganda's self-proclaimed prophets and apostles to demonstrate their claimed healing powers on critically ill patients in major Kampala hospitals, offering to stake Shs200 million on the challenge.

Gashumba says he is willing to embrace Christianity and publicly apologise to religious leaders if any of them can accompany him to Mulago National Referral Hospital, Nsambya Hospital or Mengo Hospital and instantly heal a critically ill patient.

Speaking during a radio talk show, Gashumba renewed his criticism of what he described as fake prophets, apostles and pastors, accusing some of exploiting vulnerable Ugandans in the name of religion.

"I am ready to get saved today. I stake Shs200 million. I want any of the so-called prophets and apostles to go to the ICU in either Nsambya, Mulago or Mengo Hospital and make a critically ill person get healed instantly, stand up and walk. They are using Jesus' name to extort money from poor and ignorant people," Gashumba said.

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His remarks have triggered mixed reactions on social media, with some users supporting his demand for accountability among religious leaders, while others question his approach to challenging religious beliefs and practices.

Writer Kakwenza Rukirabasheija has also weighed in on the debate, appearing to support Gashumba's criticism of preachers who claim to perform miracles.

Rukirabasheija described the challenge as a confrontation with what he portrayed as commercialised miracle preaching in Uganda. He argued that preachers who claim extraordinary powers should demonstrate them rather than rely on public declarations and religious performances.

He also criticised what he characterised as the reluctance of some religious leaders to accept the hospital challenge, saying some had instead responded with insults and accusations of blasphemy.

His comments have added to the online discussion about the credibility of miracle claims, the financial practices of some religious ministries and the responsibilities of religious leaders towards their followers.

Political analyst Charles Rwomushana also questioned how some religious ministries promote their healing services and present claims of miraculous interventions to the public.

Rwomushana acknowledged that miracles and signs are part of Christian belief but criticised what he described as the commercialisation of religious experiences.

"Whereas it is true God, in His mercy, does miracles and signs to teach and save mankind, the Kayanja model of preachers is incorrect," Rwomushana said.

"It's incorrect to advertise God like bread," he added, questioning the description of Pastor Robert Kayanja's church facility as a miracle centre.

Rwomushana argued that life itself should be appreciated as a gift and a miracle, suggesting that the value of faith extends beyond dramatic displays of supernatural power.

His remarks introduce another dimension to the debate over whether promoting healing services and miracle centres risks turning religious practice into a commercial enterprise.

The controversy has revived broader questions about faith, healing, money and accountability in Uganda's religious sector.

For many believers, prayer and the possibility of divine healing remain important elements of their faith. Religious leaders regularly organise prayer meetings and healing services attended by followers seeking spiritual encouragement and relief from personal difficulties.

However, concerns about alleged financial exploitation, exaggerated miracle claims and the vulnerability of desperate believers have continued to feature in public discussions about religious ministries.

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Gashumba's challenge has brought these concerns into sharper focus by asking religious leaders who claim to possess healing powers to demonstrate them in a hospital setting.

The debate also raises questions about how claims of miraculous healing should be assessed and the responsibilities religious leaders bear when making such claims to the public.

While Gashumba has framed his challenge as a test of the powers claimed by some preachers, the wider discussion touches on religious freedom, freedom of expression and the protection of people seeking spiritual or medical assistance.

Gashumba says he is prepared to apologise and embrace salvation if a prophet or apostle accepts his challenge, leaving the debate centred on the credibility of miracle claims and the place of accountability in religious practice.