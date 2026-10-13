Malawi: Catholic Commission Backs Mutharika's First Year but Flags Economic Pain

President Arthur Peter Mutharika has been handed a positive report card for his first year in office, with the Catholic Commission for Justice and Peace (CCJP) awarding his administration 3.75 out of six points while highlighting both key achievements and persistent economic challenges.

According to reports carried by the Malawi News Agency (Mana) and government platforms, the assessment covered the period from 4 October 2025 to 4 October 2026 and evaluated government performance across 14 sectors using evidence from government institutions, multilateral organisations, sector agencies and independent sources.

The influential Catholic watchdog said the administration had made notable gains in several areas, including improved food availability, the introduction of free primary and secondary education, and increased financing for decentralised development initiatives.

But the report also sounded a note of caution, identifying chronic foreign exchange shortages as one of the biggest obstacles holding back economic recovery and affecting the delivery of public services.

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"CCJP therefore considers the first-year record positive," the organisation said in its assessment.

Despite the favourable verdict, the commission urged Mutharika's government not to become complacent, calling for greater focus on stabilising the economy, ensuring reliable energy supply, strengthening accountability, creating jobs and improving basic public services during its second year in office.

The findings offer a mixed but largely encouraging picture for the President, suggesting that while progress has been made in key social sectors, major economic pressures continue to pose a significant test for his administration.