Uganda: Mothers Share Beds As Maternity Ward Struggles in Bududa

For mothers at Bulucheke Health Centre IV in Bududa District, the joy of giving birth is sometimes followed by another struggle: finding somewhere to rest.

With only six maternity beds, some mothers are forced to share beds while others sleep on the floor as they await delivery or recover after childbirth.

Evaline Nasikye, a resident of Busiriwa Sub-county, says health workers provide good care, but the shortage of beds makes it difficult for mothers to get the rest they need after delivery.

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She says mothers are advised to rest for about six hours after childbirth, but overcrowding often makes this impossible, forcing some to leave their beds sooner than expected to make room for other patients.

"A mother who has just delivered is supposed to rest for six hours, but here a mother rests for two hours and she is asked to pave way for another new case. Some are asked to lie on the floor while they are still bleeding," Nasikye said.

The facility's in-charge, Dr Rashid Simuya, attributed the congestion to a sharp increase in patient numbers, which has outstripped the available infrastructure.

He said the health centre receives between 20 and 30 mothers seeking antenatal care daily, while between six and 10 expectant mothers require maternity services each day.

However, the facility has only six maternity beds to accommodate mothers during labour and after delivery.

"We have turned the observation and injection room into a ward with four beds. Sometimes you find four patients on one bed, with children, women and men all mixed up here," Simuya said.

He added that the facility previously admitted children in the maternity ward, but the growing number of expectant mothers has made it increasingly difficult to accommodate patients from different departments.

The pressure extends beyond maternity services. Simuya said outpatient attendance has risen to more than 100 patients daily, up from between 20 and 50 previously.

Bulucheke Health Centre IV serves more than 50,000 people annually from a catchment area covering more than 10 sub-counties.

The facility was upgraded to bring health services closer to communities and ease pressure on Bududa Hospital. However, the rising number of patients has stretched its infrastructure and limited its ability to provide adequate space for those seeking care.

The congestion raises concerns about the conditions in which mothers recover after childbirth, particularly those who need adequate rest and monitoring following delivery.

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The Health Unit Management Committee says it is constructing an additional structure using Primary Health Care funds in an effort to provide temporary relief.

However, the committee says more support is needed from government and other stakeholders to address the facility's infrastructure challenges and improve conditions for patients.

"We need support from well-wishers, the Ministry of Health, local government and our area MPs," said Zipora Wamoto, chairperson of the Health Unit Management Committee.

For mothers delivering at Bulucheke Health Centre IV, the immediate challenge remains finding a place to rest after childbirth. For the facility, the growing demand for services has made additional beds, space and infrastructure an increasingly urgent need.