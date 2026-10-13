South Africa: Police Call Sibiya's Exit 'Dishonourable' As He Quits Amid Disciplinary Proceedings

12 October 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Anita Dangazele
  • Sibiya's lawyer tendered his resignation straight after his disciplinary hearing began, and his employment ended immediately, police said.
  • Police say he had an ongoing disciplinary case when he resigned, so his exit counts as a dishonourable discharge.

Shadrack Sibiya is no longer a member of the South African Police Service (SAPS). He resigned as his disciplinary hearing began on Monday.

SAPS said in a statement that his legal representative tendered his resignation immediately after the proceedings had started. Police said his employment has been terminated with immediate effect.

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Because he had an ongoing disciplinary case against him when he resigned, SAPS said his departure is regarded as a dishonourable discharge.

The hearing related to allegations that came out of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Sibiya was placed on special leave in July 2025 and suspended in September 2025.

He was served with notice of the hearing on 29 September, and it was set down for 5 October. It was postponed to 12 October after he asked for time to consult his lawyers. He also approached the Labour Court in an attempt to halt it.

SAPS spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the hearing and the court case were separate matters.

Sibiya also faces a separate criminal case. He was arrested on 21 September, and the charges include rape, human trafficking, sexual grooming of a 16-year-old girl and a firearms charge. He denies the allegations.

He remains in custody while his bail application continues, and the matter returns to the Randburg Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, 13 October.

Sibiya has not been convicted of any offence. His resignation means the disciplinary hearing will not go ahead, so the allegations against him in that matter were not decided.

Read the original article on Scrolla.

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