Nigeria: Sowore Tackles Seyi Tinubu Over Colloquium, Questions His Contributions to Nigeria

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has criticised Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Tinubu, over a colloquium organised in his honour, questioning his contributions to Nigeria.

Sowore, in a post on X, described the event as a reflection of what he called the growing culture of sycophancy and power worship in Nigerian society.

Reacting to the programme, which was broadcast on major television stations, Sowore questioned the achievements that justified the gathering and the attendance of several prominent personalities.

"What exactly has Seyi Tinubu contributed to Nigerian society to warrant this elaborate colloquium, attended by so many 'prominent personalities' and broadcast across major television stations?" he asked.

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The AAC candidate further questioned what public service, intellectual contribution or national achievement was being celebrated, asking whether the event was based on merit or Seyi Tinubu's position as the president's son.

"Is this about merit, or simply about being the son of a sitting president?" he wrote.

Sowore also recalled the marriages involving members of the family of former President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua and serving governors, saying the relationships attracted considerable political attention at the time.

According to him, the political spectacle surrounding those relationships faded after Yar'Adua's death.

"Today, we are witnessing another manifestation of this culture of power worship," Sowore said.

He also criticised the timing of the colloquium, citing the economic and security challenges facing Nigerians, including hunger, unemployment and insecurity.

Sowore blamed the hardship on the policies of the Tinubu administration and argued that the country should be more concerned about the difficulties confronting citizens than celebrating the president's son.

"At a time when millions of Nigerians are struggling with hunger, unemployment, insecurity, and economic hardship brought about by his father, we should be having national shaming of the Tinubu regime," he wrote.

He concluded his post by describing the event as a "sad day".