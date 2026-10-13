Nigeria: 11 Vessels ⁠⁠expected At Lagos Ports With Petroleum Products, Food Items, Others - NPA

12 October 2026
Premium Times (Abuja)

It added that 19 vessels were currently discharging various consignments at the Apapa and Tin Can Island ports.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says 11 vessels laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are expected to berth at the Apapa and Tin Can Island ports in Lagos between 12 and 20 October.

The agency disclosed this in its Daily Shipping Position made available on Monday.

It said two of the expected vessels would carry containers of assorted goods, while others would convey bulk wheat, general cargo, fresh fish, diesel, bulk gas and other consignments.

The NPA also said a vessel carrying general cargo had arrived at Apapa Port and was awaiting berthing.

It added that 19 vessels were currently discharging various consignments at the Apapa and Tin Can Island ports.

The consignments include containers, fresh fish, general cargo, pallets, bulk sugar, trucks, bulk wheat and petrol.

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