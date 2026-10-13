Somalia Marks National Flag Day With Ceremony Led By President Hassan Sheikh

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Monday attended a national ceremony marking the country's Flag Day, an occasion celebrating the national symbol of sovereignty, unity and independence.

The ceremony was held at the presidential palace in Mogadishu and featured military units from the Somali National Army's land, air and naval forces, according to a statement from the presidency.

The troops took part in a military display highlighting their commitment to defending Somalia's flag, territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

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Hassan underscored the historical significance of Oct. 12, the date the Somali flag was first raised in 1954, six years before the country gained independence in 1960.

He described the flag as a symbol of national unity and the aspirations of Somalis who struggled for freedom, paying tribute to those who sacrificed their lives in the fight for independence.

The annual commemoration brings together government officials and military leaders to celebrate the country's national identity and the legacy of its independence movement.

Senior officials attending Monday's ceremony included the speaker of the House of the People, the first deputy speaker of the Upper House, the prime minister, the chief justice of the Supreme Court and commanders of the country's armed forces.

The event comes as Somalia continues efforts to strengthen its national institutions and security forces amid persistent security challenges and political disagreements over the country's governance and electoral process.

The Somali flag, featuring a white five-pointed star against a light blue background, was adopted on Oct. 12, 1954, during the period leading up to independence. The star represents the five regions traditionally associated with the Somali people.

Somalia gained independence on July 1, 1960, when the former British Somaliland protectorate and the Trust Territory of Somaliland under Italian administration united to form the Somali Republic.

Flag Day remains an important national occasion, commemorating the origins of the flag and the aspirations for unity and self-determination that shaped the country's independence movement.