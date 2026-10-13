Nigeria: EFCC Arraigns Nigerian-American Over Alleged $320,000 Vehicle Import Fraud

EFCC said it arrested him in July over allegations that he was involved in a syndicate operating from the United States.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned a Nigerian-American, Oluwatobi Adegoke, over an alleged vehicle import fraud involving more than $320,000.

Mr Adegoke was arraigned on 8 October before trial judge Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe of the Special Offences Court in Ikeja, Lagos, on one counts of stealing.

He denied EFCC's allegations, by pleading not guilty to the charge.

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According to a statement on Monday by EFCC, the agency arrested him in July over allegations that he was involved in a syndicate operating from the United States.

The commission alleged that Mr Adegoke advertised a 2024 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG to prospective buyers in Nigeria while living in the US, claiming he could purchase and ship the vehicle to them. Two alleged victims allegedly paid a combined sum of more than $320,000.

The EFCC earlier announced his arrest in June, identifying him as Adegoke Oluwatobi Adams. Reports at the time said Ikechukwu Osita Ifeabunike allegedly paid $145,000 through an intermediary, while Godson Azubuike Amans allegedly paid $175,000 towards the vehicle purchase.

However, the charge read in court refers to $680,000 allegedly belonging to Mr Ifeabunike.

It accused Mr Adegoke of dishonestly converting the money after it was transferred to the account of his company, Omosco Auto Sales LLC, for the purchase of a 2022 G-Wagon from a person identified as Mr Robinson.

The EFCC's statement did not explain the difference between the $320,000 cited in its account of the alleged fraud and the $680,000 stated in the charge. It also did not reconcile the different vehicle models mentioned.

After the defendant entered his plea, EFCC lawyer, Arazeem Adebayo, asked the court to remand him in a correctional centre and fix a date for trial.

Defence lawyer, Olalekan Abiodun, asked that his client be kept in EFCC custody pending the filing of a bail application. The commission said the court rejected the request.

Mrs Abike-Fadipe ordered that Mr Adegoke be remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre in Lagos.

She adjourned the case until 13 January 2027 for trial.