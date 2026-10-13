Nigeria: $1bn Military Arms Was Never Paid Into Private Accounts - Buratai

Former Chief of Army Staff, retired Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, has clarified that the one billion dollars earmarked for military arms procurement during his time was never paid into individual service accounts.

Buratai made the clarification while delivering a keynote lecture at the Defence Correspondents Association of Nigeria (DECAN) Conference and Awards Ceremony on Monday in Abuja.

He addressed the controversy surrounding the arms procurement funding as part of his presentation on technology, intelligence-led operations and Nigeria's national security.

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The former army chief said the clarification was important in understanding the administration and handling of the funds.

He argued that discussions on defence procurement should be grounded in accurate information about funding channels and institutional responsibilities.

Buratai's remarks came amid broader discussions on the need to strengthen Nigeria's military capabilities through modern technology, intelligence sharing and improved operational coordination.

He said the country's security challenges required sustained investment in equipment and systems capable of supporting intelligence-led operations and responses to emerging threats.

The retired general also advocated greater use of technology, including artificial intelligence and integrated command systems, to improve surveillance, intelligence analysis and operational decision-making.

The conference, themed "Beyond Kinetic Warfare: Harnessing Technology and Intelligence-Led Operations for Nigeria's National Security," also featured the launch of DECAN's maiden magazine, The Defence Correspondent.

(NAN)