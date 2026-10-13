South Africa: Road Accident Fund to Receive No Additional Govt Funding - South African News Briefs - October 13, 2026

press review

Road Accident Fund to Receive No Additional Govt Funding

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy has ruled out additional government funding for the Road Accident Fund (RAF), reports EWN. Creecy also rejected its proposal to increase the fuel levy to R3 per litre. She said motorists are already under financial pressure and that the priority is to address the fund’s management and financial challenges. A new CEO has been appointed, while the process of appointing a permanent board is underway. The RAF has been under financial pressure, with concerns over its ability to meet claims obligations. Creecy also said legislative changes are needed to establish a clear schedule of benefits.

Court to Rule on Sibiya’s Bail Application

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The Randburg Magistrate’s Court is set to deliver its ruling on former Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya's bail application, reports SABC News. During the proceedings, the court heard that a man identified as "Mr M" contacted Sibiya's wife, Sizakele Dlamini, expressing dissatisfaction with how Sibiya had portrayed him in court. Dlamini submitted an affidavit in support of her husband’s bail application. Sibiya has been in custody since his arrest last month and faces charges including the alleged sexual grooming of a 16-year-old girl, rape, human trafficking and firearms-related offences.

AKA Murder Suspect Challenges State’s Evidence

Suspected hitman Eddie Myeza has challenged the State's evidence in the trial over the murders of rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and chef Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, reports EWN. A Tactical Response Team officer testified that he recovered a firearm from Myeza during his arrest in Umlazi in April 2023. The weapon is believed to have been used to kill one of the victims. However, Myeza’s lawyer argued that his client had no knowledge or control of the firearm, raising the possibility that it was planted. The trial continues in the Durban High Court, with another State witness expected to testify.

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