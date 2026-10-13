South Africa: Sibiya Kills His Career - From Scorpions Corruption-Buster to Alleged Sex Predator to 'Dishonourable' Quitter

SAPS
Shadrack Sibiya
12 October 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Caryn Dolley

Former senior policeman Shadrack Sibiya, who is accused of sexually grooming a child and rape, has resigned while facing a disciplinary process. The police view this as a 'dishonourable discharge', and it comes 37 years after Sibiya first entered the service, starting a career involving the Scorpions and the targeting of violent criminals and fugitives.

Roughly a year ago, then Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection Shadrack Sibiya told Parliament in a statement that his appointment to his police position "underscored the confidence" colleagues had in his leadership.

Sibiya also said that his position placed him "at the forefront of shaping and directing the operational framework for crime detection" in South Africa.

He even recalled heading an anti-corruption task team that one of South Africa's former presidents had established, and another that targeted violent criminals and international fugitives.

That statement was signed and dated 8 October 2025.

Dishonourable discharge

Fast-forward to Monday, 12 October 2026, when it emerged that Sibiya, who is facing sexual grooming, human trafficking and rape charges, resigned from the South African Police Service (SAPS).

This means that when he next appears in the Randburg Magistrates' Court, where he is expected on Tuesday for an ongoing bail application, he will do so for the first time as a civilian without the title of Lieutenant General.

IN THE DOCK Sibiya associate threatens to expose 'disappeared' cases, Matlala links and payments October 7, 2026 Sibiya resigned on Monday while a disciplinary hearing was held against him and as he remains...

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