Nigeria: Gov Mbah Tasks SEDC On Gas Pipeline, Regional Railways, Support for Industrial Programme

press release

The governor made the calls on Monday when he received the Senate Committee on the South East Development Commission led by its Chairman, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Enugu State Governor, Dr Peter Mbah, has urged the South East Development Commission (SEDC) to prioritise the development of a regional gas pipeline, railway network and initiatives to accelerate industrialisation in the region.

Mbah said the proposed infrastructure would boost economic activities, improve connectivity among the five South East states and strengthen regional integration.

He also urged the National Assembly to ensure adequate funding for the Commission, describing it as a strategic platform for addressing the region's development needs.

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The governor made the calls on Monday when he received the Senate Committee on the South East Development Commission led by its Chairman, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

The delegation, which paid a courtesy call to the governor on the sidelines of its oversight visit to have a firsthand assessment of the projects and programmes of the SEDC, was also accompanied by the management of the Commission, led by its Managing Director, Mr Mark Okoye.

"For us in the South East, this Committee is one of the most important committees of the National Assembly, given the immense development prospects it holds for our people," he said.

The governor identified a high-pressure gas pipeline connecting major cities across the South East as a critical intervention that could provide industries with reliable access to gas and stimulate large-scale industrial development.

He argued that the region should benefit from gas resources produced within the wider southern part of the country, noting that pipeline infrastructure already transports gas to other parts of Nigeria.

"If we are able to have a high-pressure gas pipeline across all the major cities in the South East, I know that the SEDC is a veritable platform that can essentially execute a project of that scale," Mbah said.

Mbah also proposed an inter-state railway network linking major cities across the five South East states to facilitate trade, improve transportation and reduce pressure on the region's road network, urging the states to work together on a common design for the proposed railway system, with the SEDC providing a platform for coordination and regional collaboration.

"We are hoping that, given the coming into effect of the SEDC, we will be able to use it as a platform to bring all the other states together to have a common design on the South East railway line," he said.

The governor further highlighted the commission's role in supporting agriculture and technology-driven enterprises, citing the flag-off of a 200-hectare integrated Agro Development Programme at Nomeh Unateze, Enugu State, as one of its interventions in the agricultural sector.

He assured the commission of the state government's support in providing an enabling environment for the project.

Mbah also stressed the need for the SEDC to provide funding opportunities for young entrepreneurs whose businesses had attained the minimum viable product stage, enabling them to expand their operations and contribute to economic growth.

He called on the senators to support the Commission in securing the funding required to undertake the project, describing it as a potential catalyst for an industrial revolution in the region.

Earlier, Kalu commended the Mbah administration for its interventions in infrastructure, education, healthcare, water supply and transportation.

He cited the development of Smart Green Schools, more than 7,000 classrooms, Type II primary healthcare centres across the state's 260 electoral wards, and the state's multimodal transportation system.

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The senator also acknowledged Mbah's efforts to strengthen engagement between the South East and the Federal Government, expressing appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for facilitating the establishment of the SEDC.

Kalu disclosed that the issue surrounding the location of the Commission's headquarters had been resolved, following the Enugu State Government's provision of temporary office accommodation and a site for its permanent headquarters.

"We wanted to make sure that the commission locates to Enugu State as soon as possible, and this has been a subject of disagreement. But today, I can assure you that the issue is settled," he said.

He thanked the governor for the support provided to facilitate the commission's take-off and assured him of the committee's continued support for its activities.