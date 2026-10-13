Nigeria Records 268 Lassa Fever Deaths As Fatality Rate Rises to 23.6 Percent - NCDC

The figures highlight the continued burden of the disease despite a sharp decline in newly confirmed infections in the latest reporting week

Nigeria has recorded 268 deaths from Lassa fever in 2026, with the case fatality rate rising to 23.6 per cent, compared with 18.6 per cent during the same period in 2025, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC).

The deaths were recorded among 1,138 confirmed cases reported between epidemiological weeks one and 40, covering 28 September to 4 October 2026.

The NCDC's latest situation report shows that confirmed cases have increased from 924 during the corresponding period in 2025 to 1,138 this year, while deaths have risen from 172 to 268.

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The figures highlight the continued burden of the disease despite a sharp decline in newly confirmed infections in the latest reporting week.

In week 40, the number of new confirmed cases fell to three from 13 in the previous week. The latest cases were reported in Bauchi and Benue states.

One death was recorded among the three confirmed cases during the week, giving a weekly case fatality rate of 33.3 per cent.

The NCDC attributed the persistently high fatality rate partly to late presentation of cases at health facilities, alongside the high cost of treatment and poor health-seeking behaviour in affected communities.

Five states account for 88% of cases

The NCDC said 24 states had reported at least one confirmed Lassa fever case across 119 local government areas (LGAs) as of week 40.

Five states, Ondo, Bauchi, Taraba, Edo and Benue, accounted for 88 per cent of all confirmed cases recorded in 2026.

Ondo accounted for 36 per cent of confirmed cases, followed by Bauchi with 23 per cent, Taraba with 12 per cent, Edo with 11 per cent and Benue with six per cent.

The remaining 12 per cent of cases were reported across 19 other states.

People aged 21 to 30 years remained the most affected age group, although the report showed that confirmed cases ranged from one to 93 years.

No new healthcare worker infection was recorded during week 40. However, the cumulative number of healthcare workers affected by the disease in 2026 stood at 54.

Response

In response to the outbreak, the NCDC said it had developed a 30-day healthcare worker protection plan, with support from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to curb infections among frontline health workers in endemic states.

The agency also reported training healthcare workers in infection prevention and control, distributing personal protective equipment to health facilities and strengthening case management in affected states.

It said incident management systems had been activated in Benue, Plateau, Kebbi, Kano and Gombe states, while national rapid response teams had been deployed to seven high-burden states.

The agency also conducted community engagement activities with religious and traditional leaders in Edo and Ondo states and sensitised farmers and market women in Ondo in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency.

Despite these activities, the NCDC identified late presentation of cases, poor environmental sanitation, inadequate awareness and the high cost of treatment as continuing challenges in communities with high case burdens.

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The agency urged states to sustain community engagement on Lassa fever prevention throughout the year.

It also advised healthcare workers to maintain a high index of suspicion for the disease, ensure timely referral and treatment, and adhere to standard infection prevention and control procedures.

Lassa fever

Lassa fever is an acute viral haemorrhagic illness transmitted to humans primarily through contact with food or household items contaminated by the urine or faeces of infected rats.

Human-to-human transmission can also occur, particularly in healthcare settings where infection prevention and control measures are inadequate.

The NCDC recommends keeping food in rodent-proof containers, maintaining good environmental sanitation and avoiding contact with rodents.

People who develop symptoms consistent with Lassa fever, particularly after possible exposure, should seek prompt medical attention.