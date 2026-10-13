South Africa: Gauteng Brings in Scanners to Catch Matric Exam Cheats

Gauteng has registered 203,794 matric candidates for the 2026 final exams, with 1,065 examination centres ready to handle the record numbers.

Learners caught cheating with hidden electronic devices could lose their results or be banned from writing matric exams for up to three examination cycles.

Matric pupils in Gauteng will face special security scanners designed to catch anyone trying to sneak electronic devices into examination rooms.

The province has brought in the scanners as a record 203,794 candidates prepare to write their final exams, starting on Tuesday, 13 October.

The devices can detect hidden gadgets such as smart glasses, spy pens with tiny screens and small earpieces that learners could use to cheat.

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Gauteng Education MEC Lebogang Maile said the scanners are not meant to invade learners' privacy.

"The use of these scanners at the entrance is not intended to invade the privacy of learners, but to help uncover concealed hardware such as smart glasses, spy pens with hidden video screens, and micro-earplugs," Maile said.

The Gauteng Department of Education said modern technology has made it harder for teachers watching over exams to spot cheating.

The new scanners can pick up hidden wireless signals.

This year's matric group is the biggest Gauteng has ever had, with 11,049 more candidates than the 192,745 who registered in 2025.

Of the 203,794 candidates, 152,527 are full-time learners while 51,267 are part-time candidates and repeaters.

The province has prepared 1,065 examination centres to handle the large numbers.

Gauteng's director for examinations and assessment, Nadine Pote, said strict checks are in place to make sure every learner receives the correct question paper at the right time.

Maile said the growing number of candidates reflects Gauteng's rising population and puts more pressure on schools and education resources.

He said the department must make sure more learners finish school successfully.

Candidates across the province signed a pledge on 9 October promising to follow examination rules.

Those caught cheating could have their results cancelled, face delays in getting their matric certificates or be banned from writing exams for up to three examination cycles.

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KwaZulu-Natal is also preparing for a record number of candidates.

The province has registered 203,815 learners, including 188,102 full-time candidates and 15,713 part-time candidates.

This is 7,916 more than last year.

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka said about 31,156 invigilators have been trained to supervise exams at roughly 1,766 centres.

The province will print about 32 million copies of examination materials and has made emergency plans for bad weather and other disruptions.

Hlomuka said officials are also working to limit any disruption caused by election activities during the examination period.

The national matric exams will run from 13 October until 26 November 2026.