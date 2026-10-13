Nigeria: 2027 - Kaduna APC Vows Massive Turnout As Tinubu's Presidential Campaign Begins

"We want to assure Mr President, all APC members and the whole of Nigeria that Kaduna State is well prepared to receive party members and to spearhead the campaign for the President's victory."

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State says it is ready to receive President Bola Tinubu and other party leaders as the ruling party prepares to kick off its presidential campaign in the state on 24 October.

The party's State Publicity Secretary, Muhammad Sani, stated this on Monday at a news conference in Kaduna, monitored by PREMIUM TIMES.

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He described the decision to begin the campaign in the state as a significant development for the party.

"There is no better city the president could have chosen than Kaduna. With his choice of Kaduna, we do not doubt that the march to victory has started," Mr Sani said.

He assured the president, APC members, and Nigerians that the state was prepared to host the campaign and accommodate party supporters expected to attend.

"We are proud that the march to Aso Rock in 2027 is beginning from Kaduna on Oct. 24, 2026.

"We want to assure Mr President, all APC members and the whole of Nigeria that Kaduna State is well prepared to receive party members and to spearhead the campaign for the President's victory," he said.

APC plans mass mobilisation

Mr Sani said the party was mobilising supporters across the state under Governor Uba Sani's leadership to welcome Mr Tinubu and other APC leaders.

He said the mobilisation was expected to attract hundreds of thousands of supporters, adding that the party intended to use the event to demonstrate its solidarity with the president.

"We are going to mobilise, under the leadership of our governor, Senator Uba Sani, hundreds of thousands of people to welcome Mr President. We are going to show love and solidarity," he said.

The publicity secretary also expressed confidence in the party's target of securing two million votes for Mr Tinubu in Kaduna State during the 2027 presidential election.

He described the state's political atmosphere as favourable to the APC, insisting the party enjoyed widespread unity among its members.

"Kaduna is united under one roof," he said.

Party targets Tinubu's re-election

Mr Sani said Kaduna would play a leading role in the APC's efforts to secure a second term for Mr Tinubu, whose current four-year term will end on May 29, 2027.

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"Today in Kaduna State, there is no opposition. We assure Mr President that Kaduna State will lead the pack that will return him to Aso Rock on May 29, 2027," he said.

His remarks reflect the APC's efforts to consolidate its political support in Kaduna ahead of the next general elections.

However, his claim that the state has no opposition reflects the party's position rather than an established description of the state's political landscape.

Kaduna is one of Nigeria's politically significant states, with a diverse electorate and a history of competitive political contests.

The APC's proposed two-million-vote target will therefore be tested by the strength of its grassroots mobilisation and rival parties' performance during the election campaign.

Mr Sani also assured party leaders and other visitors that the state would provide a peaceful and harmonious environment for the campaign.

"We also want to assure Mr President that visitors to Kaduna State will see a peaceful, united, and harmonious state," he said.

The campaign is scheduled to take place on October 24, 2026, with the APC hoping to use the Kaduna rally to launch its drive for Mr Tinubu's re-election in 2027.