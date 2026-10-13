Nigeria: Atiku Demands Swift Rescue of Abducted Kaduna Couple, Infant

Former Vice President and African Democratic Congress (ADC) presidential candidate for the 2027 election, Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the reported abduction of one Ahmed Zakka, his wife and infant child in Kaduna State.

He called for their immediate and safe release.

Atiku described the disturbing video of Zakka, reportedly abducted alongside his family, as "a painful reminder of the insecurity that continues to threaten lives and tear families apart across Nigeria."

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LEADERSHIP had reported the killing and abductions at Baban Saura and nearby Alrahus Estate, Millennium City, all in Chikun local government area.

In a statement on the incident yesterday, the former vice president said no Nigerian should be forced to plead for their life or the safety of their family in the hands of criminals.

He expressed particular concern over the involvement of an infant in the ordeal, describing the situation as heartbreaking and urging security agencies to act swiftly to rescue the victims.

"The thought of an infant caught in this ordeal is especially heartbreaking," he said.

Atiku urged the relevant security agencies to act "swiftly and decisively" to secure the safe release of Ahmed Zakka, his wife, their child, and every other Nigerian still held in captivity.

He said the incident had further exposed the burden of insecurity on Nigerians already struggling with the rising cost of living.

According to him, Nigerians battling the increasing cost of food, transportation and other essential commodities should not also be forced to live in fear of abduction in their homes or on the roads.

"This tragedy comes as families are already struggling with the crushing cost of living," he said.

Atiku added that insecurity deepened economic hardship, disrupted livelihoods and imposed emotional and financial burdens on families already struggling to make ends meet.

Meanwhile, a credible source said in confidence that the Kaduna State government had on Sunday, October 11, 2026, visited some residents of the affected communities and assured them of ongoing rescue efforts to secure the release of the couple and others in captivity.

But Atiku is asking the government to move beyond assurances and implement a sustained and effective security response capable of protecting citizens and dismantling criminal networks.

"The government must move beyond assurances and deliver an effective, sustained response: rescue those in captivity, protect vulnerable communities and dismantle the networks responsible for these crimes," he said.

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The ADC presidential candidate stressed that every Nigerian deserved to live, work and raise a family without the constant threat of violence.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the Zakka family and all families enduring the trauma of kidnapping," Atiku said.

Meanwhile, both the Kaduna State Police Command and the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs are yet to make any official statements on the development.