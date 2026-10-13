Nigeria: 'Digitisation Raises C/River Revenue By N46bn in 6 Months'

Digitisation of government services has raised Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the Cross-River state by N46billion in less than one year, the CEO of Nugi Technologies Ajoke Akinlabi, has said.

Daily Trust had reported that the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) said digital solutions were key to improving governance.

The agency had also said the Federal Government was planning to digitise 75% of its services by 2027.

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But speaking with Daily Trust, Akinlabi said a state like Cross River had already digitised its revenue administration and this had further improved the state's IGR.

On the revenue side, Akinlabi said Nugi Tech's digitisation efforts had helped Cross River realise an IGR growth of 60.6% to N36.3 bn between June 2023 and May 2024. By December 2024, the state reported an IGR of N46bn, she said.

The CEO of Nugi Technologies, an ICT and software company, said the company had worked with the State across revenue administration, land management, forestry and citizen services.

More than 7,500 land files have been digitised, and C-of-O processing has moved to 21 days for government land and 42 days for private land, Akinlabi said.

"Measurable outcomes also include a 50% increase in revenue collection within six months, a 40% reduction in response time, and a 50% reduction in truck-processing time, all in the forestry department. Its citizen-facing platform, My Cross River, also recorded a 40% increase in reports and feedback, alongside a 25% reduction in response times", she said.