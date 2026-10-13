Tanzania: Dunia Crowned Kilombero Open 2026 Champion

Morogoro — ISIAKA Dunia of TPDF Lugalo Golf Club was crowned the Kilombero Open 2026 champion after three days of competition at Kilombero Country and Golf Club in Morogoro, which concluded over the weekend, earning 1.2m/- for his victory.

Dunia topped the main championship with a three-round total of fourover-par 190 (57, 67, 66) on the par-62 course at the inaugural 54-hole tournament, which attracted golfers from seven clubs across Tanzania.

Victor Joseph of Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Golf Club finished runnerup on six-over-par 192 (64, 65, 63), while George Sembi of TPC Moshi and young Lugalo golfer Julius James shared third place on nine-over-par.

Another Lugalo youngster, Ramadhan Yassin, completed the top five with 12-over-par 198 (64, 65, 69).

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In Division A nett, Nicholaus Mathias of Lugalo claimed the title, followed by Ally Mwinyi of TPC Moshi. Lugalo's Lunacho Kigome won Division B nett, while Gerald Lupeke and Abasi Sapi, both representing the host club, finished first and second, respectively, in Division C nett.

Joseph Tango of Lugalo won the seniors' category, while Amina Chacha claimed the Ladies-Gold title.

Carmen Redinger triumphed in Ladies-Silver, and Lightness Hussein topped LadiesBronze. Hosted by Kilombero Sugar and sponsored by NBC Bank, FES, UNITRANS and Bwana Sukari, the tournament aimed to promote golf development, encourage participation and strengthen relationships among golfers from different clubs.

Speaking at the conclusion, Kilombero Sugar Company Communication and Stakeholder Relations Manager Victor Byemelwa said collaboration between businesses and sports stakeholders was essential to developing talent and promoting golf in Tanzania.

"Kilombero Sugar believes in the power of collaboration to create meaningful opportunities and bring people together," Byemelwa said, adding that the tournament reflected the company's commitment to sporting excellence.

NBC Bank Head of Large Customer Transactions and Deposits Jimmy Miyalize said continued private-sector support was important in expanding participation and raising standards in the sport.

He noted that partnerships between businesses and sports stakeholders could create more opportunities for golfers and inspire the next generation to take up the game.

Dunia said the victory had motivated him to improve his game and compete in more tournaments.

He added that the event allowed golfers to test their abilities against players from other clubs and learn from one another.