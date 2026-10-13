Tanzania: Ibenge Backs Azam FC Against Zed FC

Dar es Salaam — AZAM FC Head Coach Florent Ibenge has urged his players to believe in themselves and approach their CAF Confederation Cup second-round qualifying tie against Egypt's ZED FC with confidence, insisting they have nothing to fear.

The Ice Cream Makers left Dar es Salaam on Monday with a 24-man squad ahead of Friday's first leg in Egypt, with the return fixture scheduled for October 24.

Azam head into the continental assignment on the back of a 2-0 victory over Coastal Union on Sunday, but Ibenge knows his side face a tougher test against Egyptian opposition as they seek to secure a place in the group stage.

The Congolese tactician acknowledged the challenge of playing in Egypt, where the domestic league is among the strongest on the continent, but believes football offers every team an opportunity to change the narrative.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"We have told the players that it is possible to win. We want to give them confidence and make them believe in themselves because we have quality in the team. They have to show that quality during the game," Ibenge said.

Ibenge revealed that preparations for ZED FC began only after Azam had completed their domestic assignment against Coastal Union, explaining that the club remains committed to giving every opponent the respect they deserve.

He said the technical bench had already communicated to the players that a positive outcome was possible, provided they trusted their abilities and demonstrated the quality within the squad.

Azam are determined to improve on last season's performance in the competition, with the coach stressing that winning difficult away fixtures will be crucial to achieving that ambition.

"We want to do better than last year, and if you want to do better, you have to win this kind of game. We know it will be very tough because we are playing in Egypt, which has one of the best leagues in Africa," he added.

Despite the challenge, Ibenge insists his players must take responsibility on the pitch and give everything in pursuit of a positive result.

"We believe in ourselves, and we have to play. What I have told my players is that, after these two games, we should have no regrets. If the opponent is better than you, what can you do? You congratulate them, but you must do everything on the pitch to win. We do not fear them simply because they are an Egyptian team," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The coach also emphasised that Azam's mission extends beyond the club, with the team carrying the hopes of Tanzanian football into the continental competition.

The two-legged tie carries significant importance for Azam, with the aggregate winner advancing directly to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup.

For the Tanzanian side, a strong performance in Egypt would provide a major boost ahead of the return leg at home, as they seek to keep their continental ambitions on course.