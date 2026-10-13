Malawi: Nico Netball Cup Aims to Develop Future Malawi Stars

NICO Holdings says its flagship One NICO Top 12 Netball Cup is on a mission to unearth Malawi's next generation of stars, with hopes of discovering future talents.

The financial services giant says the competition is doing more than handing out prize money. It is being used to empower young girls, nurture grassroots talent and help rebuild Malawi's national netball team from the ground up.

Speaking after the Southern Region finals in Blantyre on Sunday, NICO Corporate Affairs Manager Mbumba Mlia Ndasauka said the tournament was creating opportunities for young athletes while allowing the company to connect with communities through financial literacy campaigns and life-changing messages.

The Southern Region showdown ended in triumph for Kukoma Diamonds, who successfully defended their title and walked away with a cool K6 million after emerging champions.

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Ndasauka said NICO remains committed to investing in grassroots sport, insisting that the competition is designed to identify and develop talented girls who could become the country's future netball heroes.

Kukoma Diamonds coach Noel Musa hailed his players after a hard-fought campaign, admitting the road to retaining the title had been anything but easy.

The coach said winning the regional crown for a second year in a row was a major achievement but warned that the team's attention had already shifted to unfinished business on the national stage.

"Despite the tournament being tough, we have managed to defend the title, having won it last year as well. We still have work to do at national level because we failed to win the national championship last year," said Musa.

He vowed that his side would work even harder as they chase national glory when regional champions meet in the battle for the overall title.

Meanwhile, Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) president Vitumbiko Gubuduza praised the competition's organisation and thanked NICO for its continued backing of the sport.

Gubuduza said the sponsorship was helping teams gain exposure and giving players valuable opportunities to showcase their talent.

The One NICO Top 12 Netball Cup is set to spread across all regions of Malawi this month, paving the way for the crowning of a national champion and offering more aspiring stars the chance to shine on the big stage.