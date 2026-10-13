Zimbabwe: Former Zimbabwe Player and Umpire Sarah Dambanevana Dies Aged 36

Former Zimbabwe fast bowler and umpire Sarah Dambanevana passed away in Harare on Monday. She was 36.

A Zimbabwe Cricket release said Dambanevana was in hospital receiving care since undergoing a medical procedure in March.

Her senior international umpiring career began on 2 September 2023, and she went on to officiate at the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in the UAE and the Women's ODI World Cup 2025 in India and Sri Lanka, where she was part of the tournament's historic all-female panel of match officials.

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Prior to that, Dambanevana officiated in the final between India and England at the 2023 Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, becoming the first Zimbabwean woman to umpire a World Cup final.

Overall, she officiated in 63 senior internationals, comprising 42 women's T20Is, 11 women's ODIs and 10 men's T20Is, alongside her assignments in domestic cricket and global youth tournaments.

Dambanevana also represented Zimbabwe as a player between 2009 and 2014, including at the World Cup Qualifier in 2011. She joined the ICC development panel of umpires in 2022.

"Sarah served Zimbabwe with distinction, first as a player and then as an umpire whose ability earned her a place on the world stage," ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said. "Watching her stand in a World Cup final was a moment of immense pride for our cricket community and our country. She showed young Zimbabwean women that they belong at the highest levels of the game, including in roles where opportunities had long been limited.

"Through her achievements, she opened doors and gave others the confidence to pursue their own ambitions. We will remember her dedication, her professionalism and her willingness to help others grow. Her passing leaves a painful void in our cricket family, but the example she set will continue to inspire those who follow in her footsteps."