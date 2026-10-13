Zimbabwean Performer to Play As Part of Lichfield Arts Momentum Series

13 October 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Lichfield Live

Lichfield will welcome a "distinctive voice" for a performance later this month.

Riley Mamvura will play at the Lichfield Guildhall as part of the Lichfield Arts Momentum programme.

The Zimbabwean-born multi-instrumentalist was the first recipient of the B:Music Scholarship to support his development as a performer.

A spokesperson for Lichfield Arts said: "Riley's musicianship combines deep musicality, versatility and a strong performance identity, with the bass at the centre of his creative expression.

"Since moving to the UK in 2023, he has rapidly developed his profile through high-level performance opportunities and artist development.

"His growing performance credits include the Royal Albert Hall, Symphony Hall Birmingham, the Jennifer Blackwell Performance Space, B: and Together and Brum Rising at the Midlands Arts Centre."

He will be joined on the bill on 24th October by Liverpool-based jazz fusion five-piece Blueprint.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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