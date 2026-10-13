Zimbabwe: Kadewere Scores First Goal of the Season for Aris in Greece

13 October 2026
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe forward Tino Kadewere scored his first goal of the season for Greek top-flight side Aris Thessaloniki as they edged Volos 3-2 in a league match on Sunday.

Kadewere struck in the 43rd minute to score what proved to be the winning goal, helping Aris secure maximum points after taking a commanding 3-0 lead into half-time.

Christian Kouamé opened the scoring in the 7th minute before Fabiano Leismann doubled Aris' advantage in the 23rd minute.

Kadewere then completed the first-half scoring to put his side in a comfortable position heading into the break.

However, Volos fought back in the second half, finding the net in the 58th and 86th minutes, to make it a five-goal thriller.

The goal marks an important milestone for Kadewere, who had endured a slow start to the campaign after being sidelined for weeks last month due to injury.

He will now be hoping to build on Sunday's performance and establish himself as a regular contributor for Aris as he continues his club campaign.

His return to scoring form will also be encouraging for Warriors' new coach Ramon Catala, who had called him up in the last AFCON Qualifiers assignments, only for him to be dropped due to an injury.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

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