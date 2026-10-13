Western Sahara: Liberia Backs Morocco's Autonomy Plan for Western Sahara At UN

Liberia has again backed Morocco's autonomy proposal for Western Sahara, telling a United Nations committee that the plan is the most realistic and feasible basis currently available to advance the UN-led political process on the disputed territory.

Baba Sillah, Liberia's minister plenipotentiary and deputy permanent representative to the United Nations, delivered the country's position Monday before the Fourth Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, according to a summary of the statement released by Liberia's mission.

Sillah reiterated Liberia's support for Morocco and called for the renewal of the mandate of the UN Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO), the peacekeeping mission. He supported the UN Secretary-General's efforts and those of his personal envoy to facilitate a political solution.

According to the summary, Liberia encouraged Morocco, the Polisario Front, Algeria, and Mauritania to engage constructively in the political process. Sillah urged the parties to show political will, flexibility, and realism; to respect the ceasefire; and to avoid rhetoric or actions that could deepen mistrust, undermine negotiations, or endanger regional stability.

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He also reaffirmed Liberia's commitment to eradicating colonialism in all its forms and called on all parties to work toward a durable settlement that advances peace, stability, and dignity for the people involved.

The Polisario Front, backed by Algeria, seeks a referendum on the territory's independence, which Morocco claims as its own. The Fourth Committee, which handles decolonization questions, debates Western Sahara each year as one of the territories on the UN's list of non-self-governing territories.