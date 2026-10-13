Liberia, Howard University Explore Partnership On Research, Teacher Training

A partnership could give Liberian students, teachers, and researchers access to faculty and student exchanges, scholarships, and joint research with Howard University. Education Minister Jarso M. Jallah has opened talks on this with the university's senior leadership in Washington.

Jallah met with a Howard delegation, led by Anthony K. Wutoh, the university's provost and chief academic officer, and Tonija M. Hope, assistant provost for international programs, according to a statement released on Oct. 9. The two sides discussed exchanges, joint research, scholarships, teacher education, and institutional capacity building, as well as the possibility of formalizing cooperation through memoranda of understanding.

"These discussions present an important opportunity to establish lasting institutional relationships that benefit students, educators, researchers, and communities in both countries," said Al-Hassan Conteh, Liberia's ambassador to the United States.

The statement said a major focus was potential cooperation between the University of Liberia and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia in infectious disease research, public health, and the social sciences. Participants also discussed pursuing joint research grants and building professional networks that link Liberian academics with researchers abroad.

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The talks also covered Liberia's teacher training institutions, including curriculum development, faculty mentoring, professional certification, and partnerships, with particular attention to inclusive education and teaching approaches for children with special learning needs.

The two sides also discussed the proposed transformation of the Booker Washington Institute into a degree-granting technical college, a move the statement said could expand technical and vocational education and strengthen workforce readiness.

"The Ministry of Education's engagement with Howard University reflects Liberia's growing commitment to building global partnerships that strengthen educational excellence and innovation," Conteh said. He said the embassy is ready to facilitate follow-up engagements to turn the discussions into practical programs.

Jallah was accompanied by Nyene-Yaba Freeman-Thompson, minister counselor for international cooperation and development at the Liberian Embassy in Washington. After the meeting, Jallah briefed embassy staff on reforms in the education sector, including efforts to improve access, quality, accountability and institutional effectiveness.

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Her Washington engagements followed her participation in the 2026 Liberia Diaspora Conference, where she presented an overview of the ministry's reforms since the previous conference and urged Liberian professionals abroad to contribute through mentoring, research collaboration and institutional partnerships.