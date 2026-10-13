Somalia: Trump Calls Somaliland a 'Totally Different Country'

Hargeisa — U.S. President Donald Trump described Somaliland as "a totally different country" during a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on Monday, drawing a distinction between Somaliland and Somalia while suggesting Somaliland should change its name.

The remarks came during a broader passage on U.S. domestic politics and immigration, rather than an announcement on diplomatic recognition.

"I call it Somalia land, not Somaliland, because actually it's a totally different country," Trump said at the October 12 rally.

"I think they should change the name immediately," he added.

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Trump made the remarks during a broader passage on U.S. domestic politics and immigration.

His description of Somaliland as "a totally different country" could strengthen Hargeisa's case for U.S. recognition. The remark may carry diplomatic weight, although he gave no indication of when Washington might take that step.

The comments followed a direct appeal from Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi, known as Irro, who urged Trump to recognise Somaliland in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News.

The interview was conducted in Manhattan in late September and published on October 11.

"Well, I think President Trump is a great man," Irro said. "He made history, and he could make more history by recognizing a new country called Somaliland, which will cooperate unconditionally in the fight against terrorism, in the fight against piracy, in the fight for marine security, and safer world trade routes as well, in a strategic, very important location."

The Somaliland president also highlighted Berbera port's role in regional shipping, saying its location and capacity offered opportunities for wider commercial and security cooperation.

Somaliland restored its independence in 1991 and has since maintained its own government, armed forces, currency and electoral institutions. Somalia continues to claim it as part of its territory.

Israel formally recognised Somaliland in December 2025, a diplomatic breakthrough for Hargeisa's longstanding recognition campaign.

Trump's remarks explicitly distinguished Somaliland from Somalia, but left unanswered whether Washington would pursue the formal recognition sought by Irro.