Ghana: Secure Ghana's Digital Payment Systems

Digital payments have become part of everyday life in Ghana. From paying utility bills and school fees to transferring money to relatives, millions of people increasingly depend on electronic transactions. Businesses, too, benefit from the convenience and opportunities offered by digital financial services.

However, as these services expand, the risks of cybercrime, fraud and security breaches cannot be ignored. Such threats endanger not only individual users but also public confidence in the financial system.

It is against this background that the call by the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, for stronger regulation and supervision of digital payment systems across West Africa deserves serious attention.

Speaking through the Director of the BoG's Payment Systems Department, Clarence Blay, at a regional course organised by the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM) in Accra, the Governor emphasised the need to strengthen regulatory frameworks and equip officials to respond effectively to emerging risks.

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The message is timely. Digital finance is evolving rapidly, and regulation must keep pace.

Ghana has made significant strides in expanding electronic payment services. These have made transactions more convenient and supported the country's digital economy. However, the gains could be undermined if users cannot trust the systems through which their money moves.

A security breach, widespread fraud or prolonged disruption to payment services can damage confidence and expose consumers to financial losses. The consequences can be particularly severe for people who depend on digital platforms for their livelihoods.

The Ghanaian Times is of the view that protecting digital payment systems must be treated as an essential part of financial stability, rather than merely a technical responsibility for banks and technology companies.

The first priority should be effective supervision. Regulators must ensure that payment service providers maintain robust security systems, identify vulnerabilities promptly and respond decisively to incidents. Regulations must be clear, consistently enforced and regularly reviewed to reflect changing technologies and criminal methods.

Attention must also be paid to the many intermediaries involved in digital transactions. As Mr Blay observed, payment systems increasingly depend on technology platforms, software providers and data centre operators, some of which fall outside the direct supervision of central banks. These gaps can create weaknesses in accountability.

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The relevant authorities must work together to ensure that every critical part of the payment chain is subject to appropriate safeguards. Cooperation among central banks, financial institutions, payment service providers and cybersecurity agencies must be continuous.

Public education is equally important. Consumers need practical guidance on protecting personal information, recognising suspicious messages, verifying payment requests and reporting suspected fraud. Financial institutions must also provide accessible channels for complaints and ensure that affected customers receive timely assistance.

Meanwhile, innovation should not be stifled. Artificial intelligence and machine learning can help identify unusual transactions and detect threats, but their use must be supported by appropriate safeguards and clear accountability.

Cross-border payments also require attention. Efficient and affordable transactions can promote trade and regional integration, but only if systems are secure and interoperable. West African central banks must strengthen cooperation, share relevant intelligence and work towards common standards.

The WAIFEM course is a useful step, but training must translate into practical improvements in supervisory capacity and enforcement.

The Ghanaian Times therefore urges the BoG, financial institutions, payment providers and cybersecurity agencies to close regulatory gaps, strengthen consumer protection and act decisively against emerging threats. West African central banks must move beyond discussions and develop a coordinated regional response.