Ghana: Assemblies of God Global Chairman Arrives for World Congress

13 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

THE Global Chairman of the Assemblies of God Fellowship, Rev. Dominic Yeo, has arrived in Ghana ahead of the 10th Triennial World Assemblies of God Congress, which opens in Accra tomorrow, October 14, 2026.

He was accompanied by his wife, Mrs Chin Yeo, and was received at the Kotoka International Airport by the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam.

Also in the country for the congress are the Global Vice-Chairman, Rev. Doug Clay; the General Secretary, Rev. Juan Carlos Escobar; and general superintendents of Assemblies of God churches from across the world. Read More

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