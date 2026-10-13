Ghana: DVLA Reforms Boost Revenue, Cut Leakages · Digital Stickers Rake in Gh¢27m - - CEO

13 October 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

THE introduction of tamper-proof digital stickers for vehicles at the ports has helped reduce revenue leakages associated with the distribution of temporary vehicle registration plates, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has said.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Julius Neequaye Kotey, said the average monthly issuance of the stickers had increased from between 1,800 and 1,900 before the intervention to more than 15,000 by October 2025.

Mr Kotey made this known at the Government Accountability Series in Accra yesterday, where he outlined reforms aimed at improving the Authority's operations and revenue generation.

He explained that the digital sticker system combined physical security labels with digital authentication tools to secure assets, verify their authenticity and track their movement.

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According to him, the DVLA issued 76,312 temporary registration plates in 2024, generating GH¢15 million, while the issuance of 111,001 stickers in 2025 generated GH¢22 million. Read More

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