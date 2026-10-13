Tanzania: Shinyanga Water Network to Get Major Overhaul

Shinyanga — SHINYANGA residents are set to benefit from improved water supply following the approval of an 82.87bn/- project to expand the distribution network, replace ageing pipelines and increase water storage capacity.

The Shinyanga Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Authority (SHUWASA) has officially authorised China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) to begin implementing the project, which includes laying 278 kilometres of new pipelines, rehabilitating 100 kilometres of existing infrastructure and constructing two water storage tanks.

Speaking during a project consultation and agreement meeting, SHUWASA Managing Director Engineer Yusuph Katopola said the investment would strengthen water supply services and address persistent challenges affecting access to reliable water in the municipality.

He said the contract, valued at €29.28 million, equivalent to approximately Sh82.87 billion, provides for the construction of a new water distribution network and the rehabilitation of existing pipelines that have contributed to intermittent shortages and water losses.

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Under the project, a water storage tank with a capacity of 1.5 million litres will be constructed in Kolandoto, while another tank with a capacity of 250,000 litres will be built in Didia.

Engineer Katopola said the rehabilitation of the existing network was a key component of the project, as deteriorating pipes have contributed to unreliable supplies in some parts of Shinyanga Municipality.

"Among the works to be undertaken by the contractor is the extensive rehabilitation of the water network currently used by SHUWASA.

We will replace pipes that have caused water shortages in some parts of Shinyanga Municipality at certain times and contributed to water losses," he said.

He commended President Dr Samia Suluhu Hassan for the government's efforts to mobilise financial resources for water projects across the country, including the Shinyanga initiative.

Katopola explained that the project is being financed through cooperation between the Government of Tanzania and the French Development Agency (AFD) under a concessional loan arrangement supporting water supply and sanitation investments.

He said implementation would follow the contract signed between SHUWASA and CCECC on March 24, this year.

The project is expected to strengthen Shinyanga's water infrastructure, reduce losses from the distribution network and improve the reliability of water services for residents.