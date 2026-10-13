Mozambique: Three Mozambicans Repatriated After Being Victims of Human Trafficking

Maputo — The Mozambican government has announced the repatriation of three nationals who were victims of human trafficking in the Central African Republic.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs explains that these individuals' return follows several weeks of consultations and coordination among Mozambican authorities, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the government of the Central African Republic.

"They all ensured the identification, protection, and safe return of the citizens. The citizens are now in their home region, central province of Manica province, since Thursday, October 8", reads the note.

The three Mozambicans are part of an initial group of 14 people. Of that total, seven returned to the country on their own, while four remain missing.

According to the document, the Mozambican government of Mozambique, in collaboration with the IOM and authorities in the Central African Republic, continues its efforts to locate the four missing citizens and ensure their return to the country.

"The government has been working through diplomatic channels to secure the citizens' return to their home areas ever since it became aware of the situation. The government also reaffirms its commitment to continue coordinating actions with the IOM to address migration challenges", reads the note.