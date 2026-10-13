Mozambique: Large Quantity of Alcoholic Beverages Seized in Maputo

Maputo — The Mozambican Tax Authority (AT) has seized a large quantity of alcoholic beverages at an illegal factory located in Costa do Sol neighbourhood, in Maputo.

The operation, which was conducted on Saturday, by a joint team consisting of the Maputo Tax and Customs Inspection Department and the Sealing Division and the Mozambican Republic Police (PRM), made possible the seizure of 214 boxes of legacy white rum.

In a statement, AT reveals that the authorities also seized 121 empty bottles, seven boxes of white rum label rolls, 15 boxes and 19 individual units of active dry yeast containing alcohol, six empty 500-millilitre bottles and five rolls of labels for 750-millilitre bottles of Legacy Gold Premium rum.

During the operation, inspectors also identified two trucks fitted with tanks, machinery and associated components intended for alcohol production, as well as several boxes of empty bottles. These vehicles, equipment and materials remained at the premises.

The AT also said further action would be taken to identify those responsible for the establishment and gather additional information about the suspected production facility.

The operation forms part of the authority's efforts to strengthen tax and customs inspections, prevent irregular practices and ensure compliance with tax and customs obligations.