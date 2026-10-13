Nigeria: No Return to Fuel Subsidy As NNPC Offers 30-Day Discount, Says Idris

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has clarified that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.)'s 30-day petrol discount initiative does not constitute a return to fuel subsidy, explaining that the measure is intended to provide temporary relief to Nigerians amid rising international energy costs.

Idris spoke on Monday in Abuja during an interactive media engagement with senior editors and broadcast anchors, where he defended the Federal Government's economic reforms and outlined measures to cushion the effects of rising living costs.

The minister maintained that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remained committed to improving living conditions, sustaining economic recovery and ensuring that the benefits of ongoing reforms translated into tangible improvements in the lives of Nigerians.

Explaining the rationale behind the NNPC initiative, Idris said the national oil company had decided to forgo part of its profits to ease the burden of rising petrol prices on consumers.

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According to him, the initiative was designed to provide temporary relief without reversing the government's fuel subsidy removal policy.

"The NNPC has looked at it and said, 'Okay, we are making this much profit. Why can't we forgo some of the profit that we are making, so that Nigerians will have some form of cushioning?" he said.

The minister acknowledged the economic pressures confronting households, stressing that the government's reform agenda must ultimately improve the welfare of ordinary citizens.

He cited declining inflation, stronger external reserves, and increased non-oil export earnings as indicators of progress, while emphasising the need to ensure that the benefits of macroeconomic recovery reached Nigerians nationwide.

"Our task now is to ensure that this clear macroeconomic recovery is felt even more widely in the lives and households of Nigerians," Idris stated.

On labour relations and the rising cost of living, the minister expressed optimism that the Federal Government and organised labour would resolve outstanding issues through dialogue.

He also recalled President Tinubu's position that minimum wage arrangements could be reviewed every three years rather than every five years.

Addressing local government financial autonomy, Idris reaffirmed the administration's commitment to implementing it, noting that consultations with relevant stakeholders were ongoing to resolve practical challenges and ensure the system's effective operation.

On food security, the minister highlighted government efforts to boost domestic agricultural production and strengthen strategic food reserves to improve food availability and affordability.

He urged traders to avoid hoarding food items and engaging in practices that create artificial scarcity, stressing that cooperation between the government and the private sector was necessary to make essential commodities more accessible.

"Government can create these enablers for Nigerians to have succour, but it is ultimately up to Nigerians to also support what government is doing," he said.

Idris also defended ongoing Federal Government road projects, explaining that they were designed to improve connectivity, facilitate trade, support agricultural production and establish economic corridors to stimulate business activities.

He dismissed suggestions that the projects were driven by electoral considerations, insisting that infrastructure development was necessary to connect cities and expand economic opportunities.

"Nobody is fixing the road just because there is an election. We are fixing roads so that Nigerians can have access to these roads, so that it can connect cities, create these economic corridors for businesses to thrive," he said.

On national security, the minister highlighted the expansion of military operational structures from eight to 12 divisions, alongside improved support for security personnel.

Although he acknowledged that significant security challenges remained, Idris reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening the country's security architecture and protecting lives and property.

Responding to concerns about press freedom and reports of arrests of citizens expressing political views, the minister said he was unaware of any directive by President Tinubu authorising the repression of the media.

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He, however, pledged to seek clarification on specific incidents raised during the engagement.

The minister also urged media organisations to uphold professional standards, verify information and avoid misleading or sensational headlines, maintaining that press freedom must be accompanied by responsibility.

"Press freedom is not just one thing that is hanging in the air. It is also having something attached to it, and that is the responsibility of those who are exercising it," he said.

Idris commended the participating media organisations for their engagement and expressed willingness to sustain the interactive sessions, potentially on a fortnightly basis.

He said regular engagements would strengthen communication between the Federal Government and the media, provide opportunities to clarify government policies and create a platform for addressing emerging national issues.