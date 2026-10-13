Zimbabwe/Malawi: NBM Says Scorchers Are 'Our Ray of Hope' Ahead of Harare Return Leg

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has expressed satisfaction with the Malawi National Women Football Team's promising start to the Los Angeles Olympic qualifiers, saying the team's first-leg victory over Zimbabwe has boosted morale ahead of the return match in Harare on Tuesday.

The Scorchers beat Zimbabwe's Mighty Warriors 2-0 at Bingu National Stadium (BNS) in Lilongwe on Friday courtesy of goals from sisters Temwa and Tabitha Chawinga.

Reacting to the victory NBM plc, Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager Akossa Mphepo-Hiwa said the Bank was pleased with the team's performance, describing the result as an encouraging start that inspires confidence ahead of the return fixture.

She described women's football as a source of hope and pride for Malawi, noting that the Scorchers' performances continue to inspire the nation and demonstrate the growing potential of women's sport in the country.

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"At this time, the Scorchers are our ray of hope. We have seen Malawians across the country rallying behind the team, and, for the first time, a women's football match attracted paying spectators, with tickets selling out. This shows that, as sponsors, we made the right choice to invest in these ladies," said Mphepo-Hiwa.

She also called on Malawians to continue rallying behind the Scorchers in their return leg, emphasizing the importance of sustained national support as the team pursues its Olympic dream.

"We ask Malawians to come out and give the ladies the support they need as they continue giving us a reason to smile," she said.

During post-match interviews, Scorchers coach, Lovemore Fazili commended Malawians and NBM plc for the support given to the team at home.

"The support charged the team to fight hard, this was our first match after the WAFCON tournament and it also gave us a chance to assess some of the players.

"Going to Harare we anticipate a tough match, but we have all the confidence that we will carry the day and progress to the next stage," said Fazili.