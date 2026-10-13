Namibia Appoints First Nuclear Commissioner

Prime minister Elijah Ngurare has appointed John Titus as Namibia's first nuclear commissioner.

This comes as the country prepares to explore nuclear power as a future source of electricity.

Titus, a director in the Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy, will coordinate the country's nuclear energy programme.

Earlier this year, the health ministry conducted public consultations on the nuclear bill.

The draft legislation, which is set to replace the Atomic Energy and Radiation Protection Act of 2005, proposes establishing three key bodies to strengthen the regulation of Namibia's uranium and energy sector.

Ngurare has also established a management committee made up of senior government officials to oversee the preparations.

The committee will assess nuclear safety, funding, environmental risks, radioactive waste management and the skills needed to operate nuclear power facilities.

Ngurare says the initiative aims to prepare Namibia for its future energy needs while making better use of the country's uranium resources.