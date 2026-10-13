Malawi Says President Mutharika Still in South Africa, Rejects India Reports

13 October 2026
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi's government has denied reports that President Peter Mutharika has travelled to India for medical treatment, saying he remains in South Africa on a private visit.

Chief Secretary Justin Saidi dismissed the claims, which have circulated on social media, as false. He urged Malawians to rely on verified sources rather than spread unconfirmed information.

Mutharika, 87, left Malawi on October 6 from Kamuzu International Airport. Saidi announced at the time that he was making a "private visit" to South Africa.

He gave no reason for the trip and no date for his return, and none has been announced since.

The government has not publicly addressed persistent rumours about the president's health.

The claims about India have not been verified.

Mutharika has made five publicly announced private trips to South Africa since returning to office.

The government says the trips are personal.

Mutharika won the September 2025 election, defeating then-president Lazarus Chakwera.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

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