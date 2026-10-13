Malawi: Drug Theft Scandal? Parliament Launches Probe As Hospital Medicine Stocks Crash to Just 18 Percent

A shocking probe has been launched amid claims that life-saving medicines are being stolen from Malawi's public hospitals while patients are left facing empty shelves and desperate shortages.

Parliament's Health Committee says it has uncovered evidence suggesting drugs meant for sick and vulnerable patients are disappearing from government hospitals, triggering a high-level investigation into who is behind the alleged theft and how the country's medicine supply chain is being breached.

The bombshell claims come against the backdrop of a deepening health crisis, with medicine availability at major referral hospitals reportedly plummeting to just 18 per cent.

Across the country, the situation is little better. Lawmakers say overall medicine availability stands at 41 per cent, while stock-outs have soared to 75 per cent, leaving thousands of patients struggling to access essential treatment.

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Now MPs want answers.

Health Committee chairperson Anthony Masamba says the investigation will dig into allegations that medicines are being siphoned out of public facilities and diverted elsewhere instead of reaching the patients they were bought to help.

The committee is expected to haul in key figures from across the health sector, including senior government officials, pharmaceutical suppliers, the Inspector General of Police and officers from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Their task: explain why hospitals are running dry and whether criminal networks, corruption or systemic failures are responsible.

"We have gathered sufficient evidence indicating that medicines are being stolen from public hospitals," Masamba said.

The committee will scrutinise every link in the chain, from procurement and tendering to transportation, distribution and pharmacy management.

One particularly alarming claim under investigation is that some individuals are allegedly supplying medicines to pharmacies that do not even exist.

If true, the revelations could expose a massive loophole allowing public funds and life-saving drugs to disappear through suspicious transactions while hospital shelves remain bare.

Masamba warned that such practices could point to serious weaknesses in the management of medicines and the protection of public resources.

The inquiry is also examining reports that some trucks assigned to deliver medicines to hospitals may not be reaching their intended destinations, raising fresh questions about what happens to drugs after they leave suppliers' warehouses.

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For patients already battling shortages of critical medicines, the allegations have fuelled fears that supplies are being lost, diverted or stolen long before they reach hospital stores.

Health rights campaigner Maziko Matemba welcomed the parliamentary investigation, saying it could finally expose the root causes of the chronic shortages plaguing public hospitals.

The explosive probe now places government officials, suppliers and law enforcement agencies firmly under the spotlight.

With medicine stocks at major referral hospitals reportedly languishing at just 18 per cent, Parliament faces mounting pressure to uncover the truth and determine whether drugs intended to save lives are instead ending up in the wrong hands.