Kenya: Somalia's Human Rights Commission Opens Five-Day Capacity-Building Workshop in Nairobi

Nairobi — Somalia's National Independent Human Rights Commission has opened a five-day workshop in Nairobi aimed at strengthening its leadership and institutional capacity, with support from the Swedish government.

The workshop is being organised in partnership with the Raoul Wallenberg Institute of Human Rights and Humanitarian Law (RWI).

Opening remarks were delivered by the commission's chairperson, Dr Maryan Qasim Ahmed; Per Karlsson, head of development cooperation for Somalia at the Swedish Embassy; and Mikael Johansson, RWI's Africa director.

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The workshop brings together commission members and international human rights experts to improve governance, safeguard the commission's independence and strengthen accountability and systems for carrying out its legal mandate.

Discussions during the five-day event will include a review of the commission's policies and procedures, preparations for accreditation by the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI), and the exchange of knowledge and experience in human rights protection.

Representatives and experts from human rights institutions in Sweden, Ghana, Kenya, Ethiopia, Zimbabwe and Morocco are also taking part, sharing their expertise and experiences in developing and strengthening national human rights bodies.

The initiative forms part of efforts to build a strong and independent national institution capable of operating transparently, promoting accountability and protecting human dignity and human rights across Somalia.

The commission's institutional development is considered important to strengthening national mechanisms for monitoring human rights and ensuring that the country's legal obligations are effectively implemented.