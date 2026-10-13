Somalia, Algeria Discuss Strengthening Trade and Economic Ties

13 October 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's ambassador to Algeria, Yusuf Ahmed Hassan, has met Algeria's minister of foreign trade and export promotion, Kamel Rezig, to discuss ways to strengthen trade relations and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The talks focused on expanding the marketing of Algerian products in Somalia, exploring export opportunities and identifying ways to meet the needs of the Somali market, according to a statement on the meeting.

The two officials also discussed establishing a Somalia-Algeria Business Council aimed at strengthening links between business communities in both countries.

The proposed council is expected to encourage joint business initiatives and facilitate trade cooperation between Somali and Algerian companies.

The meeting comes as Somalia seeks to expand its international trade partnerships and explore new sources of goods and investment, while Algeria looks to promote its exports and broaden access to foreign markets.

No details were provided on a timeline for establishing the proposed business council or on specific trade agreements reached during the meeting.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

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