Ethiopia, IMF Explore Stronger Support for Fiscal and Monetary Reforms

13 October 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's delegation has held separate bilateral meetings with the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) Fiscal Affairs Department and Monetary and Capital Markets Department (MCM) to strengthen institutional capacity and advance the country's ongoing economic reform agenda.

The discussions took place on the sidelines of the 2026 IMF-World Bank Group Annual Meetings in Bangkok, Thailand.

Talks with the IMF's Fiscal Affairs Department focused on building the capacity of Ethiopia's Ministry of Finance, reviewing ongoing technical assistance and identifying opportunities for additional support aligned with the Ministry's reform priorities.

In a separate meeting with the Monetary and Capital Markets Department, the delegation discussed strengthening the institutional capacity of the National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE), reviewing ongoing IMF technical assistance and exploring further support to advance the central bank's reform agenda.

The engagements underscore Ethiopia's efforts to deepen cooperation with the IMF, enhance the capacity of key economic institutions and reinforce ongoing fiscal and monetary reforms, according to the Central Bank of Ethiopia.

Read the original article on ENA.

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